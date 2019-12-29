Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man arrested after leading police on chase which ended with him wrecking his car

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 29, 2019, 16:20 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after leading officers on a pursuit early this morning.

At around 2:15 this morning, Summersville police attempted to pull over a car. The driver, Brian Mason, refused to pull over, going down Route 19 South with speeds over 125 mph. Officers also witnessed Mason throw an unknown object out the window during the pursuit. The chase ended when Mason hit a police car, causing his vehicle to catch on fire.

Brian Mason was arrested and is currently in Central Regional Jail under a $31,000 bond.

