Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A stolen vehicle complaint from Charleston leads to a chase in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 10:00 am this morning the Fayette County 911 Center advised law enforcement officers in the Montgomery area that there may be a stolen vehicle in that area. Charleston police relayed to Fayette County that a stolen truck from their area was reportedly in Montgomery via information provided by OnStar. As area officers were searching for the truck, OnStar updated that the truck was now in nearby Mount Carbon on Deepwater Mountain Road.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the truck in a wide spot on the side of the road. Upon making contact, the driver fled on foot. Officers who were assisting the deputy from the the Montgomery and Smithers Police Departments were in the immediate area to assist with containment. One of the assisting officers spotted the suspect as he jumped into the Kanawha River. The suspect soon tired from swimming and returned to the river embankment, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Phillip Terry Delany, 54 of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Fleeing an Officer, and Driving Without an License. His bond was set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal N.D. Hall of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

