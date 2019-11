MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after touching a seven year old girl inappropriately on multiple occasions.

According to a criminal complaint, the seven year old victim told investigators that 35 year old Earl Dodd made them sleep in the same bed together and would touch her inappropriately. The victim also stated this happened every time she was at Dodd’s home and told her to not tell her mother.

Earl Dodd has been charged with sexual abuse by a guardian/person of trust.