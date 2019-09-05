Man Arrested After Holding Girlfriend Captive

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly holding his girlfriend captive and strangling her to the point where she became unconscious.

According to court documents, on September 4, 2019, officers responded to a home in Surveyor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said her boyfriend, Christopher Hibbard, had held her captive at his residence against her will. The victim stated that Hibbard became angry with her, started yelling and grabbed her by the front of the throat with his hands. The victim became unconscious for a few minutes.

The victim also stated that Hibbard held a gun to her throat and told her, he would shoot her if she tried to leave. Anytime the victim tried to leave, Hibbard would threaten her with the gun and punch her in the face. Hibbard left the residence at the time officers arrived, but they were able to locate him driving past the home. Officers initiated their lights attempting to pull Hibbard over, but he accelerated and fled.

Christopher Hibbard was taken into custody and charged with strangulation and kidnapping. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.