Man Arrested After Hitting His Son In Front Of An Officer

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 13, 2019, 10:19 am

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly punching his son in the face and stomach in front of an officer.

According to court documents, an officer responded to a church in the Raysal Hollow Road area. The officer was advised that two brothers had a physical altercation inside the church. While speaking to the brothers, one of them began to get aggressive towards the officer causing him to be restrained. The officer then escorted the boy to his father, Jason Mullins.

As the officer was taking off the restraints, Mullins punched his son in the face and stomach area. The officer then detained Mullins who began to yell belligerently towards his son and the officer. Jason Mullins has been charged with child abuse. He’s currently in SWRJ on a $15,000 bond.

