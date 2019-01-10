Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man Arrested After He Accidentally Sets Home On Fire He Wasn’t Allowed In
CrimeWatchNewsWatchTop Stories

Man Arrested After He Accidentally Sets Home On Fire He Wasn’t Allowed In

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 10, 2019, 18:24 pm

13
0

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – A Tazewell County man is in jail after he accidentally set fire to a home he wasn’t allowed in.

James Curtis Whitaker, age 34, of Richlands, made confession and has been charged in connection with a residential fire investigation that occurred on January 8th at 301 Fairfax Ave Richlands VA.

Whitaker is charged with one count of breaking and entering and petit larceny with additional charges pending. Whitaker is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on a $2500.00 secured bond.

The investigation revealed that on the morning of 01/08/19, Whitaker was unlawfully in the unoccupied residence and accidentally set fire to materials in the basement area. Neither Whitaker or any first responders were injured in the incident.

This case is still currently under investigation by the Richlands Police Department and there is no indication of the involvement of any other individuals at this point in the investigation.

Additionally, these charges are not an admission or finding of guilt and the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

Previous PostPotential Runaway Juvenile Could Be In Fayette County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X