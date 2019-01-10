Man Arrested After He Accidentally Sets Home On Fire He Wasn’t Allowed In

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – A Tazewell County man is in jail after he accidentally set fire to a home he wasn’t allowed in.

James Curtis Whitaker, age 34, of Richlands, made confession and has been charged in connection with a residential fire investigation that occurred on January 8th at 301 Fairfax Ave Richlands VA.

Whitaker is charged with one count of breaking and entering and petit larceny with additional charges pending. Whitaker is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on a $2500.00 secured bond.

The investigation revealed that on the morning of 01/08/19, Whitaker was unlawfully in the unoccupied residence and accidentally set fire to materials in the basement area. Neither Whitaker or any first responders were injured in the incident.

This case is still currently under investigation by the Richlands Police Department and there is no indication of the involvement of any other individuals at this point in the investigation.

Additionally, these charges are not an admission or finding of guilt and the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.