Man Arrested After Getting Into Fight While Holding His Baby

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 19, 2019, 09:23 am

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a fight, causing him to almost drop his three-month-old baby.

According to Princeton Police, they received a call Saturday morning in reference to a fight at the Princeton Community Hospital parking lot. Joseph Hardway, and another male began to fight after getting into an argument. At the time of the fight, Hardway was holding his three-month-old and almost dropped the child.

Joseph Hardway has been charged with child endangerment. He is currently in Southen Regional Jail.

