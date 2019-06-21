Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A man is facing charges after he fled from police.

According to the Princeton Police Department, Ptlm. W. McGuire was patrolling the area of Low Gap Road in Princeton, WV, when a male driver and a female passenger in a gold, Jeep passed Ptlm. McGuire traveling north bound on Low Gap Road. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. Ptlm. McGuire pulled out on to the roadway behind the Jeep at which time the vehicle pulled off the roadway and the driver fled from the vehicle. The female passenger remained in the vehicle. Ptlm. McGuire detained the female and then spotted the male driver running, at which time Ptlm. McGuire pursued the male on foot into a residence on White Oak Drive. The accused was then apprehended and taken into custody. The accused was identified as James Justin Price. James Price advised he was on parole.

The Princeton Police charged James Price with 1) Fleeing on foot 2) Burglary 3) Driving suspended 4) No Seatbelt