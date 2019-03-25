Man Arrested After Fleeing From Officers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase in car and on foot.

On March 23,2019, a Beckley police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop near the old Raleigh General Hospital. At that time, the driver of the vehicle sped up and started to drive erratically trying to flee from the officer. After leading the officer on a chase, the driver, Aaron Keith Crump, then bailed out the vehicle. The officer began to pursue Crump on foot while instructing him to stop. Other law enforcement came to assist the officer and a perimeter was set up around the area.

An officer located Crump and tried to apprehend him. Crump refused to stop and ran across Robert C Byrd Drive crossing multiple lanes and causing vehicles to stop and serve to avoid hitting the officer and Crump. The officer eventually was able to escort Crump to the ground and when doing so, he struck the officer with his elbow in an apparent attempt to escape. At that point, Crump had a knife in his possession and he would not show his hands to the officer. After some struggle, the officer was able to get Crump in restraints and removed the knife from possession.

Crump has been charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing on foot, brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on a officer. He is currently at Southern Regional Jail under a $12,000 bond.