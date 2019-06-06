Man Arrested After DUI Accident Caused Death

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence which resulted in a woman’s death.

In August 2018, officers responded to a collision on North Sand Branch Road in Bradley. It was determined that Jerry Douglas White caused the accident by crossing the double yellow line, colliding head on with another vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle struck experienced serious bodily injury, while the driver was entrapped and killed as result of the collision.

White admitted to officers that he is an occasional marijuana smoker, and the last time he smoked marijuana was three days prior to the accident. A blood sample was then collected from White which returned positive for THC. Based on the evidence at the scene and the admission of White to be a user of marijuana and positive findings in his blood after the collision, officers believed that he was impaired and unable to safety operate a vehicle at the time of the accident.

Jerry White has been charged with one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.