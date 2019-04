BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – An early morning crash lands one person in jail.

An accident on John Nash Boulevard that happened at around 8:30 am, sent two people to the hospital. John Webb of Bluefield was driving a stolen Chrysler 300 out of Bland County, Virginia when he hit three stopped vehicles on the road. The cars were stopped due to construction. The Chrysler 300 was totaled.

Webb is charged with DUI causing injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.