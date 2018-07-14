Man Arrested After Choking and Strangling Minor

MERCER COUNTY,WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after choking and strangling a minor.

19-year-old Hunter Matthew Dillow, was arrested on July, 14 2018 after an incident ensued between him and his former 16-year-old girlfriend.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip from a woman who says she heard a woman screaming for help. Upon investigation he found that the 16-year-old victim had went to a bonfire up on Hurricane Ridge. After it finished she asked her ex-boyfriend Dillow if he would give her a ride home. On the way home, an argument began between the two.

After convincing Dillow to pull the vehicle over and let her out, Dillow grabbed her by her hair and slammed on the gas. He then proceeded to drive erratically for sometime, ending by slamming on the brakes which caused the victim to hit her head on the dash.

The victim then exited the vehicle and ran for help. She stated that he also was choking and strangling her while saying he would kill her.

Deputy Lester was then dispatched to the Mt. Horeb Road area where he then encountered Dillow and arrested him.

Hunter Dillow has been transported to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment, he will be facing the following charges; Kidnapping with Intent to Terrorize, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, and Destruction of Property.