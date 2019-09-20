Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man arrested after chase, accused of throwing bag of meth

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been arrested after leading police on a chase while trying to toss a bag of methamphetamine out of sight.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said 46-year-old David Fitzgerald Moore has been charged with fleeing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says the chase started when a sergeant responded to a report of a man and woman fighting in Elkview on Wednesday.

When the sergeant arrived, Moore took off on his motorcycle and threw a white baggie. The pursuit ended when a state trooper blocked an intersection.

Authorities found the baggie and a lab test confirmed it was meth. Another bag of meth was found in Moore’s pocket.

It’s unclear if Moore has hired a lawyer.

