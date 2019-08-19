Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Arrested After Calling His Girlfriend’s Job And Threatening To “Kill Everyone In The Restaurant”
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Arrested After Calling His Girlfriend’s Job And Threatening To “Kill Everyone In The Restaurant”

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 19, 2019, 09:57 am

165
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly calling his girlfriend’s job and threatening to kill everyone in the restaurant.

According to court documents, on August 17th, 2019, Danny Lee Hundley called his girlfriend at the Arby’s in Lewisburg. Hundley and his girlfriend were arguing over the phone when she hung up on him. Hundley kept calling back until the manager picked up and asked him to call back later. Hundley then said, he was going to come up there and kill her. He then made the statement of, “get her check ready because I’m coming up there and killing every one of you in the restaurant.”

Danny Hundley has been charged with making terroristic threats. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Previous PostTroopers in helicopter spot marijuana growing operation
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X