Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home He Once Lived In

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after he was caught breaking into a home he had previously lived in, but was kicked out of.

On April 1, 2019, police were called to a home on North Avenue in Crab Orchard in reference to a homeowner having live video surveillance of a man breaking in. Once the officer arrived, he found the defendant, Trenton Layne Howerton, hiding behind an air duct vent. The homeowner had advised police that Howerton had lived in the home before, but was kicked out due to him stealing several items from the residence.

After detaining Howerton, police asked the homeowner to search for missing items and found her white gold wedding set missing. The victim stated that she had saw the wedding set on the morning of April 1. The estimated value of the rings is $2,500.

Howerton then notified the officer of chest pains and advised that he needed to go to the hospital. Howerton was transported to Raleigh General Hospital, but took off a short time after. The officer arrived to the area and found Howerton walking next to Harper Road in Beckley. Howerton began to run on foot after the officer advised to stop. A short time later, the officer was able to catch the defendant.

Howerton has been charged with daytime burglary, petit larceny and destruction of property. He is currently at Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.