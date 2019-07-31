Man Arrested After Being On The Run From Police

LONG BRANCH, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly being on the run for months after fleeing from a drug facility.

According to court documents, Dewayne Bishop, had been on the run from police for months. Bishop had been placed into a drug rehabilitation facility in lieu of bond for an arson charge. Bishop fled from the facility and had been on the run ever since. After numerous attempts, Bishop was finally arrested on July 26.

Bishop has been charged with fleeing from law enforcement as well as intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash only bond.