Man Arrested After Being Caught Stealing Property

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a home and fleeing.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2019, deputies were dispatched to a burglary on 1st Street in Beaver. The resident of the home discovered someone entered the home and heard someone in the attic. Brandon Shrewsberry emerged from the attic and fled out the back door carrying stolen property. Shrewsberry began fleeing from the home and began a pursuit into a wooded area.

Shrewsberry was then captured near the Patriot Motor Inn in Beaver. He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny and fleeing from police. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.