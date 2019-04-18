Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Man Arrested After Authorities Found Drugs In His Socks
Local NewsStateTop Stories

Man Arrested After Authorities Found Drugs In His Socks

Terell BaileyBy Apr 17, 2019, 22:52 pm

26
0

FAYETTE COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is awaiting his arraignment after deputies found drugs on him.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a car was pulled over on Deepwater Mountain Road due to a routine traffic stop. The occupant inside the car was Anthony Fenton.

After deputies conducted a search of the car they found multiple packages of methamphetamines inside Fenton’s sock, Fridley said.

Fenton was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, as well as other traffic offenses.

He currently is in Southern Regional Jail.

Previous PostHS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard - April 17
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X