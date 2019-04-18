Man Arrested After Authorities Found Drugs In His Socks

FAYETTE COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is awaiting his arraignment after deputies found drugs on him.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a car was pulled over on Deepwater Mountain Road due to a routine traffic stop. The occupant inside the car was Anthony Fenton.

After deputies conducted a search of the car they found multiple packages of methamphetamines inside Fenton’s sock, Fridley said.

Fenton was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, as well as other traffic offenses.

He currently is in Southern Regional Jail.