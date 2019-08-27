Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Beer From A Gas Station

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 27, 2019, 10:03 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a case of beer from a Go Mart.

According to documents, on August 26, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Go Mart on Harper Road in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, the cashier told deputies Forrest Minor came into the store and attempted to walk out with a case of beer. The cashier attempted to take possession of the beer, but Minor threatened to shoot her with his gun.

Minor attempted to grab the waistband of his pants when a handgun fell from his waistband and hit the ground. A bystander was able to secure the firearm, having Minor flee the scene. Video footage was reviewed of the incident and showed Minor.

Forrest Minor has been charged with robbery in the first degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.

 

 

Yazmin Rodriguez

