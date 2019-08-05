Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested After Attempted “Sexual Relation” With A Minor

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 05, 2019, 10:46 am

AVONDALE, WV (WOAY) –  A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with a seven year old female.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2019, officers were dispatched to home on Outter Branch Road in reference to a sexual assault. The grandmother and mother of the young victim, advised officers that Johnny Neal Sexton, had attempted to have sexual relations with the seven year old female. The victim also advised that Sexton had touched her inappropriately.

Johnny Sexton has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree. He is currently in SWRJ under a $50,000 bond.

