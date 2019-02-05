Man Arrested After Attempted First Degree Murder

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – On February 4, 2019, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Appalachian Inn in the Hoot Owl section of Buchanan County. An ongoing investigation into a shooting that had occurred earlier in the day in neighboring Dickenson County led officers to the location.

Rocky Jay Robert Reynolds, 36, of Haysi, VA was a person of interest in the case of the shooting. Reynolds also had outstanding arrest warrants from Wise County, Grayson County, and Wythe County. A family member of Reynolds was staying at Appalachian Inn.

At approximately 12:40 pm, Grundy Police Department and Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were first on scene and observed the suspect vehicle parked at the location. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were summoned to the scene. There was a male friend of the family that was unaccounted for and believed to be in the set of apartments in question.

The initial investigation led investigators to a set of apartments located in the complex. Through investigation and interviews of witnesses, it was determined that Reynolds was indeed there.

The area was surrounded and contained by law enforcement. The Virginia State Police Field Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to respond. Local fire and EMS teams were also called to respond and stage at the mouth of Hoot Owl Road.

During the investigation and organization of law enforcement at the scene, the male friend of the family emerged from the complex. The subject complied with commands that law enforcement gave. The male subject was not injured and was questioned by investigators.

Two armored vehicles containing various members of law enforcement approached the apartments. Commands were given via a loudspeaker were given for Reynolds to come out. After several attempts the commands were unanswered. A ram on one of the armored vehicles pushed open the door to the apartment. Again, several commands were given for Reynolds to come out went unanswered. The Virginia State Police Field Tactical Team made entry into the apartment. There they found Reynolds hiding and he was taken into custody without incident.

Among the outstanding charges from the other jurisdictions in Virginia, Reynolds was served with charges from Dickenson County stemming from the shooting investigation. Those charges are Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Felony Assault and Battery of Family Member.

Reynolds is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility without bail.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Sheriff Foster states, “This is what happens when law enforcement works together for a common goal. We had a situation that could have ended with officers or suspects being seriously hurt or worse. In the end, Reynolds will face the court system and have to answer for the crimes he has been charged with.”