Man arrested after attempted carjacking

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police arrested a man after an attempted car jacking at the Raleigh General Hospital this morning.
Around 8:57, officers responded to the hospital and followed a witness’s tip about the description of the suspect and his direction of travel. Authorities arrested Eugene Lane, 36, of Wyomign County, in the parking lot of a nearby business.
Lane is charged with attempted robbery and is at Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison of convicted.
The victim suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.
