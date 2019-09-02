Man Arrested After Attacking Grandparent

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-A Fayette County resident is in jail after allegedly attacking a grandparent. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Sunday afternoon, Deputies were dispatched to a home on Boonesboro Road in Fayette County regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies found that a subject had attacked a grandparent with glassware, causing lacerations to his head that required medical treatment.

22 year old Tyler Schoolcraft of Deepwater was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding. Schoolcraft was also charged with Violation of a Protective Order, and was subsequently transported to MOCC/Jail to await arraignment. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Smithers Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.D. Spears of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.