BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young boy.

State Police in Beckley says they received a complaint that a young boy under 12 was sexually assaulted by Teven Harris of Hinton, WV. The alleged incidents happened between March of 2018 until August 2019.

Harris is charged with 7 counts of sexual assault in the first-degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.