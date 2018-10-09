Home NewsWatch Man accused of using an ax to break into a room that had a hiding woman
By Daniella HankeyOct 09, 2018, 14:49 pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of using an ax to try and break into a bathroom where a woman was hiding from him.
Monongalia County deputies say Gary Brian Gooden was arrested Monday and charged with attempted malicious assault.
Sheriff Perry Palmer says deputies responded to a domestic dispute early Monday and found Gooden trying to break into the bathroom.
He says the woman and Gooden had gotten into an altercation when the woman had locked herself in the bathroom.
It’s unclear if Gooden has a lawyer.
Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
