Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Shoot and Kill Everyone Inside’ Nicholas DHHR Office

NICHOLAS COUNTY (WCHS, JEFF MORRIS)– A Nicholas County man is charged after he was accused of threatening to come to the county’s Department of Health and Human Resources’ office and “shoot and kill everyone inside,” court records said.

George Leonard Barnes, 28, of Swiss is charged with terroristic threats after an incident that was reported Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Nicholas County Magistrate Court.

Barnes was arrested by Charleston police.

The complaint said Barnes called a DHHR employee in Nicholas County and threatened violence with a firearm against the worker and the facility.

According to the complaint, the employee who received the call works in Child Protective Services and is handling an abuse and neglect case involving Barnes.

During the call, Barnes began making demands about how he wanted his case handled and then made threats against the employee and the DHHR Nicholas County facility, the complaint said.

Barnes appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Court after he was arrested by Charleston police.

