Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man accused of threatening to kill President Trump arrested in St. Albans
CrimeWatchNewsWatchState

Man accused of threatening to kill President Trump arrested in St. Albans

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 10, 2018, 04:32 am

6
0

ST. ALBANS, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — A man from Bremerton, Washington is in a West Virginia jail accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

 

Joshua Wills, 29, is charged with brandishing deadly weapons, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and prohibited acts.

St. Albans police officers were called to Roadside Park Tuesday afternoon to meet with U.S. Secret Service agents, according to court documents.

 

The agent said they were looking for Wills after they said he posted on social media that he wanted to kill the president with a katana sword.

Agents told officers that Wills gave them the address to the campground he was staying at and admitted he planned on seeing Trump.

Agents said they found Wills at the campground and that he had a sword and a knife.

When agents and police approached Wills, they said, he moved the sword toward his shoulder and said he would defend himself if officers tried to approach him. He also picked up an ax and pointed it at officers while yelling obscenities.

Police said Wills began walking toward the officers with the sword and they shot him with a bean bag gun. They said Wills still tried to resist, but they were able to arrest him after a short struggle.

Police said after Wills was arrested, he told them he had a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. They said they found a plastic container containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Wills will be taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

 

Previous PostMega Millions jackpot climbs over $500 million with no winner on Tuesday
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X