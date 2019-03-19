Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Man Accused Of Threatening Delegate Who Vilified LGBT Groups
FeaturedNewsWatchState

Man Accused Of Threatening Delegate Who Vilified LGBT Groups

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 19, 2019, 03:38 am

14
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A Virginia man is accused of threatening a GOP member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who called the LGBTQ community a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan.

It has been reported an arrest warrant has been issued for 49 year old, Jonathan George Benfer.  Court records say Benfer called Mercer County Delegate Eric Poterfield last month and left a slur-laden message offering to fight him. A criminal complaint quotes Benfer as identifying as LGBTQ and saying Poterfield’s comments contribute to suicide rates. Capitol police say the call came days after the Republican minister called LGBTQ groups “socialists” and “discriminatory bigots.” His comments were denounced by local and state lawmakers.

Benfer is charged with intimidating a public official and making obscene, harassing or threatening comments.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X