Man accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys; offering them money, gifts, and being placed in his will

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is currently in jail facing 16 counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

According to court documents, two male juveniles were allegedly sexually abused and sexually assaulted by Frankie Dale Belcher, 64, of Princeton from July 1, 2017, until November 25, 2019. The two juveniles were interviewed by Child Protect and said that Belcher would lure them to his home with the prospect of making money in exchange for manual labor around his farm.

One of the defendants started staying at Belcher’s farm when he was thirteen-years-old. He was told about the work of another boy from school. One of the boys said that Belcher continued to lure him to the property by paying him cash for minimal work, and by allowing him access to a 4-wheeler. One of the boys said they knew Belcher for several years and believed him to be a good man. Belcher purchased one of the boys a dirt bike, advising him that he had to do stuff for him, but did not know that Belcher was grooming him and planned to sexually assault and abuse him.

Both of the boys said that Belcher would grab and touch him inappropriately. Belcher offered to buy the second boy a 4-wheeler, gave him a cow, offered him land, and put him in his will, in an attempt to perform sexual acts.

on Saturday, November 30, 2019, Belcher was interviewed by State Police who admitted to touching both boys inappropriately and performed sexual acts.

Belcher is charged with ten counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and six counts of sexual assault in the second degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.