Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse Says It May Have Happened While He Was Dizzy
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNews TeamNewsWatch

Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse Says It May Have Happened While He Was Dizzy

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 14, 2019, 19:15 pm

3
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing an underage relative.

According to court documents, the victim stated that Tandy Shores Jr., had sexually abused him on multiple occasions. Shore denied these allegations, and stated that he “may have accidentally sexually abused him when he was dizzy.”

Shores has been charged with ten counts of sexual assault, ten counts of sexual abuse by a parent, and ten counts of incest. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X