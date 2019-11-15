Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse Says It May Have Happened While He Was Dizzy

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing an underage relative.

According to court documents, the victim stated that Tandy Shores Jr., had sexually abused him on multiple occasions. Shore denied these allegations, and stated that he “may have accidentally sexually abused him when he was dizzy.”

Shores has been charged with ten counts of sexual assault, ten counts of sexual abuse by a parent, and ten counts of incest. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.