Man accused of filming girls through hole in bathroom wall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man is accused of filming two girls through a hole in a bathroom wall.
Oliver Wayne Matheny, 45, was arrested and charged with felony use of minors in filming of sexually explicit conduct.
Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer says Matheny is accused of filming the girls without their knowledge or consent in September 2018. It’s unclear what led authorities to Matheny, who remained jailed Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
The West Virginia State Police website says Matheny is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1993 of a sex offense against a child in Florida. He was sentenced to five years of probation.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.