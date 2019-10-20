Mall Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and officials have declared all hazards mitigated. There are no health concerns at this time.

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Crossroads Mall in Beckley was evacuated earlier this evening due to a gas leak.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:15 p.m. and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department is on scene. It’s unclear how the leak occurred.

