Male Worker Arrested After Inappropriately Touching Two Female Minors

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly touching two young girls while checking their harness to zip line.

According to court documents, on October 3, 2019, officers received a call concerning a sexual assault involving two young girls on a school trip from Kentucky. The two young females claimed while at Ace Adventure Resort, William Carver Elmore touched them inappropriately while adjusting their harness to zip line. The young females noted that Elmore did not even check their harnesses.

William Elmore has been charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $35,000 bond.