Major drug takedown results in 17 arrests

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 18, 2019, 15:38 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – 17 people were indicted as part of a drug trafficking organization spanning across several areas; including Raleigh County.

Over 200 law enforcement officers across multiple states were involved in the takedown.  U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced a major drug take down that was responsible for distributing pounds of meth and heroin from San Diego, California to Beckley, West Virginia.  The drug takedown called “Operation Shutdown Corner”, resulted in two indictments that resulted in charges against 17 people.

The arrests started at 6 am this morning and was finished within an hour.

Those arrested were from Raleigh County, Beckley, Fayette County, Bluefield, and out of state.

Stay with WOAY NEWS for further updates on this developing story.

