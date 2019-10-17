Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Major Drug Bust in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple agency efforts led to the arrest of 24 people out of the 54 people who were wanted.

This was a bust that had been in the works for the last 12 months.

Some of them were arraigned while others were incarcerated. Meth and Heroine were among the drugs found.  Prosecuting attorney George V. Sitler says they are still looking for 30 more individuals involved.

West Virginia is the state with the most opioid use in the country and the number is gradually increasing.

Below is a list of those that were arrested along with a list of those that are still wanted.

Incarcerated/Arrested                                                                                                                                                Wanted

Anthony B. Robertson- Incarcerated                                                                                                      Thomas Allen Sheppheard-Matoaka area

Ronald Eugene Hart-Incarcerated                                                                                                          Eddie Arnold Bennet Jr. -Lashmeet/Matoaka

Robert Raye Vipperman- Incarcerated                                                                                                   Scotty Ray Inscore- Princeton Area

Melvin Alvina Slade III- Arrested                                                                                                             Darius Antonio Johnson- Green Valley Area

Natasha Lynn Joy- Incarcerated                                                                                                               Paul “PJ” Edwin Hoston Jr. -Princeton Area

Wiley Madison Hill- Incarcerated                                                                                                             Michael Lynn White- Princeton Area

Randall Aron Browning- Arrested                                                                                                            Scotty Edward Blankenship- Princeton Area

Ishmael “Clark” Browning-Arrested                                                                                                         Heather Dawn Goff- Princeton Area

David Keith Bennett- Arrested                                                                                                                    Ashley Leanne Hylton- Charleston area

Floyd “Michael” Lane- Arrested                                                                                                                  Timothy Lee Phillips- Lashmeet area

Robert Brian Whitlow- Incarcerated                                                                                                         David Michael Earnest- Princeton area

Tiffany Marie Bennet- Arrested                                                                                                                  Brittany Nicole Hensley-Montcalm area

Christy Lynn Fobert-Arrested                                                                                                                     Brandi Leah Browning- NC area

Amanda Proffit- Arrested                                                                                                                             Randy Christopher Lambert- Princeton area

Chase Farley- Arrested                                                                                                                                  Alec Chatman Princeton- Princeton area

Cody Hardbarker-Incarcerated                                                                                                                   Andrew Thomas Janes – Princeton area

Cory Somoskey- Incarcerated                                                                                                                      James Keith Joyner- Bluefield area

Josh Long- Incarcerated                                                                                                                               Kristy Junelle Rayner- Green Valley area

Kayla Neal- Arrested                                                                                                                                      Landan Tyree Jones- Bluefield area

Latonya Wallace- Arrested                                                                                                                            Brandon Dudleson- Mcdowell Co./Princeton area

Michelle Shrader Blake- Arrested                                                                                                                Cathryn Natividad- Fayette Co./ Bluefield area

Sean Wilson- Arrested                                                                                                                                    Earl Inscore Jr. – Princeton area

Sybrea Hall-Willis- Arrested                                                                                                                         Gary Sanders- Princeton area

Terrance Skinner- Arrested                                                                                                                           Jeremy Loffer- Princeton area

Josh Phillips- Bled/Princeton area

Shannon Wyatt- Bramwell area

Reginald Mceachen- Princeton area

Bradley George- Princeton area

Christel Landis- Princeton area

Mindy Dillow- Princeton area

 

 

 

 

 

 

