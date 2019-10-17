Major Drug Bust in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple agency efforts led to the arrest of 24 people out of the 54 people who were wanted.

This was a bust that had been in the works for the last 12 months.

Some of them were arraigned while others were incarcerated. Meth and Heroine were among the drugs found. Prosecuting attorney George V. Sitler says they are still looking for 30 more individuals involved.

West Virginia is the state with the most opioid use in the country and the number is gradually increasing.

Below is a list of those that were arrested along with a list of those that are still wanted.

Incarcerated/Arrested Wanted

Anthony B. Robertson- Incarcerated Thomas Allen Sheppheard-Matoaka area

Ronald Eugene Hart-Incarcerated Eddie Arnold Bennet Jr. -Lashmeet/Matoaka

Robert Raye Vipperman- Incarcerated Scotty Ray Inscore- Princeton Area

Melvin Alvina Slade III- Arrested Darius Antonio Johnson- Green Valley Area

Natasha Lynn Joy- Incarcerated Paul “PJ” Edwin Hoston Jr. -Princeton Area

Wiley Madison Hill- Incarcerated Michael Lynn White- Princeton Area

Randall Aron Browning- Arrested Scotty Edward Blankenship- Princeton Area

Ishmael “Clark” Browning-Arrested Heather Dawn Goff- Princeton Area

David Keith Bennett- Arrested Ashley Leanne Hylton- Charleston area

Floyd “Michael” Lane- Arrested Timothy Lee Phillips- Lashmeet area

Robert Brian Whitlow- Incarcerated David Michael Earnest- Princeton area

Tiffany Marie Bennet- Arrested Brittany Nicole Hensley-Montcalm area

Christy Lynn Fobert-Arrested Brandi Leah Browning- NC area

Amanda Proffit- Arrested Randy Christopher Lambert- Princeton area

Chase Farley- Arrested Alec Chatman Princeton- Princeton area

Cody Hardbarker-Incarcerated Andrew Thomas Janes – Princeton area

Cory Somoskey- Incarcerated James Keith Joyner- Bluefield area

Josh Long- Incarcerated Kristy Junelle Rayner- Green Valley area

Kayla Neal- Arrested Landan Tyree Jones- Bluefield area

Latonya Wallace- Arrested Brandon Dudleson- Mcdowell Co./Princeton area

Michelle Shrader Blake- Arrested Cathryn Natividad- Fayette Co./ Bluefield area

Sean Wilson- Arrested Earl Inscore Jr. – Princeton area

Sybrea Hall-Willis- Arrested Gary Sanders- Princeton area

Terrance Skinner- Arrested Jeremy Loffer- Princeton area

Josh Phillips- Bled/Princeton area

Shannon Wyatt- Bramwell area

Reginald Mceachen- Princeton area

Bradley George- Princeton area

Christel Landis- Princeton area

Mindy Dillow- Princeton area