Major Drug Bust in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple agency efforts led to the arrest of 24 people out of the 54 people who were wanted.
This was a bust that had been in the works for the last 12 months.
Some of them were arraigned while others were incarcerated. Meth and Heroine were among the drugs found. Prosecuting attorney George V. Sitler says they are still looking for 30 more individuals involved.
West Virginia is the state with the most opioid use in the country and the number is gradually increasing.
Below is a list of those that were arrested along with a list of those that are still wanted.
Incarcerated/Arrested Wanted
Anthony B. Robertson- Incarcerated Thomas Allen Sheppheard-Matoaka area
Ronald Eugene Hart-Incarcerated Eddie Arnold Bennet Jr. -Lashmeet/Matoaka
Robert Raye Vipperman- Incarcerated Scotty Ray Inscore- Princeton Area
Melvin Alvina Slade III- Arrested Darius Antonio Johnson- Green Valley Area
Natasha Lynn Joy- Incarcerated Paul “PJ” Edwin Hoston Jr. -Princeton Area
Wiley Madison Hill- Incarcerated Michael Lynn White- Princeton Area
Randall Aron Browning- Arrested Scotty Edward Blankenship- Princeton Area
Ishmael “Clark” Browning-Arrested Heather Dawn Goff- Princeton Area
David Keith Bennett- Arrested Ashley Leanne Hylton- Charleston area
Floyd “Michael” Lane- Arrested Timothy Lee Phillips- Lashmeet area
Robert Brian Whitlow- Incarcerated David Michael Earnest- Princeton area
Tiffany Marie Bennet- Arrested Brittany Nicole Hensley-Montcalm area
Christy Lynn Fobert-Arrested Brandi Leah Browning- NC area
Amanda Proffit- Arrested Randy Christopher Lambert- Princeton area
Chase Farley- Arrested Alec Chatman Princeton- Princeton area
Cody Hardbarker-Incarcerated Andrew Thomas Janes – Princeton area
Cory Somoskey- Incarcerated James Keith Joyner- Bluefield area
Josh Long- Incarcerated Kristy Junelle Rayner- Green Valley area
Kayla Neal- Arrested Landan Tyree Jones- Bluefield area
Latonya Wallace- Arrested Brandon Dudleson- Mcdowell Co./Princeton area
Michelle Shrader Blake- Arrested Cathryn Natividad- Fayette Co./ Bluefield area
Sean Wilson- Arrested Earl Inscore Jr. – Princeton area
Sybrea Hall-Willis- Arrested Gary Sanders- Princeton area
Terrance Skinner- Arrested Jeremy Loffer- Princeton area
Josh Phillips- Bled/Princeton area
Shannon Wyatt- Bramwell area
Reginald Mceachen- Princeton area
Bradley George- Princeton area
Christel Landis- Princeton area
Mindy Dillow- Princeton area