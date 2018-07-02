Magic Mart To Close All Stores

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – All Magic Mart stores will be closing this year.

President of Ammar’s, Inc. who owns all Magic Mart stores tells WOAY that all stores will be closing. After more than 97 years of serving Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky, Magic Mart Stores is announcing that they are ceasing operations and will begin liquidation. “It is with much sadness that this is occurring, but the difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate in, have left the left the company no other choice,” says K. A. Ammar, III -President.

The decision was announced Monday morning in the Bluefield office.

The liquidating of inventory will begin around August 1st.

All locations are expected to be closed sometime around November 1st.