Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Magic Mart To Close All Stores
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNational NewsNewsWatch

Magic Mart To Close All Stores

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2018, 13:32 pm

34
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – All Magic Mart stores will be closing this year.

President of Ammar’s, Inc. who owns all Magic Mart stores tells WOAY that all stores will be closing.   After more than 97 years of serving Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky, Magic Mart Stores is announcing that they are ceasing operations and will begin liquidation.  “It is with much sadness that this is occurring, but the difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate in, have left the left the company no other choice,” says K. A. Ammar, III -President.

The decision was announced Monday morning in the Bluefield office.

The liquidating of inventory will begin around August 1st.

All locations are expected to be closed sometime around November 1st.

Previous PostNew 30 Million Dollar YMCA Being Built In Beckley
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives