Magic Mart In Beckley Re-Locating To Former K-Mart Building

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Magic Mart in Beckley announces that they will be relocating their Beckley, WV store from its current location to the former K-Mart building in the Beckley Plaza.

Monday, April 16th, the Magic Mart will close at the By-Pass Plaza and employees will begin moving the merchandise and fixtures to the new location. The new location plans to open its doors to the public prior to April 25th with the Grand Re-Opening scheduled for April 30th.

The new storm will feature the regions largest rug showroom, offering a wide selection of top brands including Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, and the Trisha Yearwood line. The store will also feature an expanded furniture department offering affordable brand name products from Ashely, Catnapper, Franklin, and Serta along with other top line manufacturers. These enhanced departments will complement the current brand name apparel, shoes and other household products currently being offered.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

