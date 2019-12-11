Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Mac’s Toy Fund host their annual coat drive “Coats for kids.”
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mac’s Toy Fund host their annual coat drive “Coats for kids.”

AvatarBy Dec 11, 2019, 16:34 pm

1
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This season give the gift of warmth to a child by supporting Mac’s Toy Fund Annual Coat Drive “Coats for kids.”

Mac’s Toy Fund Annual Coat Drive is accepting new and gently used children coats. All children’s coats, gloves and hats will be collected Friday, December 13th.

“For the costumers that would like to bring in a new or gently used coats, hats, gloves if you want to come in we have a box in front of our store that we’re collecting for children. So to anyone that could bring coats, hats and gloves for children would be very much appreciated,” said General Manager Jay Quesenberry.

You can drop off all children’s coats and winter attire at Grand Home Furnishing in Beckley.

Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X