Mac’s Toy Fund host their annual coat drive “Coats for kids.”

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This season give the gift of warmth to a child by supporting Mac’s Toy Fund Annual Coat Drive “Coats for kids.”

Mac’s Toy Fund Annual Coat Drive is accepting new and gently used children coats. All children’s coats, gloves and hats will be collected Friday, December 13th.

“For the costumers that would like to bring in a new or gently used coats, hats, gloves if you want to come in we have a box in front of our store that we’re collecting for children. So to anyone that could bring coats, hats and gloves for children would be very much appreciated,” said General Manager Jay Quesenberry.

You can drop off all children’s coats and winter attire at Grand Home Furnishing in Beckley.