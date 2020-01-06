Macado’s in Beckley now closed, new location coming to Bluefield, VA

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Macado’s in Beckley has officially closed for business.
Macado’s Corporate Office confirmed to WOAY that the store is closed due to declining business. They have been open for over ten years, according to officials. They plan to open a new location in Bluefield, VA for the fall of 2020.
