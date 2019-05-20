Mabscott Fifth Graders Create Video About Finding Balance

Last year, the 5th grade class at Mabscott Elementary in Beckley created an anti-bullying video. This year, the focus of the video was on finding a balance between technology and face to face interaction. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders caught up with the fifth grade stars today to get their takeaways

“When they saw the video for the first time they were like, ‘Wow that’s really creepy,'” Mabscott 5th grade teacher Crystal Yost said. “I told them, I said, ‘That’s what you all look like.’”

The beginning of the video created by the fifth grade class at Mabscott Elementary had an eerie feel, but the transition is what carried the message.

“The teachers are like, ‘Let’s go outside. It’s sunny today. Let’s go outside and play.’ Everyone’s like, ‘Aw,'” fifth grader Charlea Raines said. “Because they’re on their iPads, and so we just wanted to make the video about how everyone’s always on their technology too much.”

Although the students and teachers have been working on this since December , some of the students really saw the message come to life on filming day.

“It was really hard ignoring the cute little kid. Like she was walking past me and I was like ‘No.'” Tristan Lockhart said.

“I was really kind of sad to see how Riley was walking around and no one was paying attention,” Lilah Davis said. “Everyone was on their device.”

“It kind of made me feel upset and just cry,” Lamarihanna Lawson said.

The students admitted to sometimes spending too much time on their devices, but after this project, they say it will be a little bit easier to remember to keep a healthy balance.

“Maybe do two hours on the device, and then go play with friends,” Peyton Hefferman said.

“I didn’t want them to think we’re saying no technology, that technology is bad thing,” Yost said. “That’s not what we’re saying but you do have to find that balance where creativity still is a part of their lives.”

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiVXX6556FM