Lyons Signs With WVU Tech

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Jonathan Lyons signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue his baseball career at WVU Tech.

Lyons, who has primarily played third and first base for the Red Devils, says he plans to play the same positions for the Golden Bears. He has contributed for multiple years to an Oak Hill team that Wednesday was given the top overall seed for Class AA Region 3.

Lyons says the chance to stay close to home played a major role in choosing the Golden Bears, and looks forward to the experience of meeting new teammates who were opponents at the high school level.