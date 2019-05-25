Lynn University Defends National Title

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship finished Friday at the Resort at Glade Springs, with Lynn University able to win a second straight team national championship.

The Fighting Knights lost the first two matches in their championship round with Lincoln Memorial, but won the remaining three to claim the 3-2 victory.

The resort received praise from multiple teams for how it hosted this year’s championship, and Mountain East commissioner Reid Amos is optimistic they’ll be able to host the national championship in the future.