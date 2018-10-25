Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Lyft, Uber Offering Free Rides to Polls on Election Day
National NewsNewsWatchPolitics

Lyft, Uber Offering Free Rides to Polls on Election Day

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 25, 2018, 04:43 am

14
0

(AP)-  If you need a ride on Election Day and are short on cash, you may be in luck.

 

Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Lyft made the announcement in August, and Uber matched the offer late last week.

Lyft is working with the organizations Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote and TurboVote to provide users with discounted rides, as well as partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Voto Latino. It’s also giving away 50 percent off promo codes to partners that encourage voter turnout.

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide similar options for voters without a ride.

Uber will also offer a “Get to the Polls Button” in its app on Election Day to help voters quickly find their polling place.

Previous PostNew suspicious package found in NY sent to Robert DeNiro
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

17nov7:00 PM10:00 PM70s Lip Sync Battle & Dance Party

X