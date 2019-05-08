Luke Vass Signs With WVU Tech

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville High School senior Luke Vass signed a letter of intent Tuesday to continue his career at WVU Tech in Beckley.

Vass, who plans to major in criminal justice, was looking at several schools to play basketball, but says WVU Tech was the best fit for him, saying being close to home played a factor.

Vass has been a key contributor for Fayetteville boys basketball over four years, reaching 1,000 career points during his senior season and earning All-State Honorable Mention. He is also a member of the 2019 All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team.

He says there will be many fond memories of his time with Fayetteville, including playing for the Pirates football team in 2018. However, he also acknowledges there is a lot of work he will need to put in to find success at the college level, but he embraces that challenge.