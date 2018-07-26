L&S Toyota establishes scholarship at New River CTC Foundation

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – L&S Toyota recently established a scholarship for students attending New River Community and Technical College.

L&S Toyota Owner Shawn Ball said the $10,000 gift to establish the scholarship endowment will help degree-seeking students at any of the college’s four campuses, not just those enrolled in automotive technology programs.

“Helping students at our local community college helps the entire region to become more successful,” Ball said. “L&S Toyota is excited to help create a well-educated and trained workforce to improve the economy of Southern West Virginia.”

The scholarship funds were donated to New River CTC Foundation, a charitable organization that administers scholarships to New River CTC students each year. Michael Green, executive director of the Foundation, said support from area businesses and individuals is crucial to maintaining the Foundation’s scholarship programs.

“Without the generosity of our donors, many of our scholarship recipients would be unable to pursue their dream of going to college due to the cost of paying for tuition and books,” Green said.

“It’s a central component of the Foundation’s mission to work with local companies to provide support to the College. Public-private partnerships are crucial to maintaining excellent workforce and academic programs as well as employment options for alumni,” Green said.

Scholarship funds for the 2018-2019 academic year already have been approved, and the first L&S Toyota Scholarship will be distributed in the fall of 2019.

For more information about New River CTC Foundation, please contact 304-929-6734 orfoundation@newriver.edu. For information on admissions and other programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, call 1-866-349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).