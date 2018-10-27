Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
L&S Toyota Donates Money To WVU Tech For Scholarships

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 20:35 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) –  L&S Toyota in Beckley presented West Virginia Tech with a donation.

Today, WVU Tech and L&S Toyota met on the grounds of the L&S dealership in Beckley to receive 50,000 dollars towards scholarships.  This is to establish two endowed scholarships for both WVU Tech engineering and nursing students in Beckley. Shawn Ball, owner, and general manager of L&S says this one way to help students to able to go to college.

“The ability to go to this school but just could not afford to do it to be able to go to this school it’s that simple and that is what we are after,” said Shawn Ball, Owner of L&S

L&S has been a donator over the last four years to WVU Tech.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

