Lowe’s Volunteers Lend Helping Hand at Mt. Hope Stadium

MT. HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – The unique and historic Mt. Hope Municipal Stadium serves as the home for the town’s youth football league. The league reached out to Lowe’s in Fayetteville to see about getting volunteers to help touch up the stadium. On Monday, the volunteers arrived carrying paint and pressure washers ready to get to work.

“Well each year every Lowe’s location is given a certain amount of money to reinvest in the community and in the neighborhood and so we’re always looking for people or organizations throughout the neighborhood that need some assistance,” store manager Michael Dorsey said. “It was brought to our attention that the Mount Hope field here needed some help so we partnered with them and we’re here today to do some work, some painting, pressure washing and just kind of give the place a face lift.”

The program is called Lowe’s Heroes and employees can volunteer to join and work on service projects in the community. Although some of them had never been to”The Castle” of Mt. Hope before, they came in with an understanding of what this place means to the community.

“It’s a part of their history and to keep that alive is just really amazing because it’s something that the newer generations can enjoy like the older generations have in the past and that’s something that I want to be a part of to help keep alive in the community,” Tristan Mitchell, a Lowe’s associate, said.

Another person who wanted to be apart of it was NFL legend and Mt. Hope native Lonnie Warwick. He stopped by to thank the volunteers for cleaning up the stadium that turned him into a Super Bowl contender. Warwick said he would even come back home to the Mt. Hope stadium during his NFL off-seasons and bring his teammates to train.

“I was taught how to play football, how to run track just about everything about sports was taught to me right here in this stadium right here,” Warwick said. “It’s one of the best stadiums that there is in the state of West Virginia. It’s just beautiful, you know, and to see what they’re gonna do here to refurbish it and to make it look great is just great.”

The crew plans to continue the job on Tuesday. The refurbishing comes at a perfect time because this weekend is the Mt. Hope Jubilee and the Jubilee Band Jam.