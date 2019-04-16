Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Lower speed, more patrols aimed at making I-77 safer
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Lower speed, more patrols aimed at making I-77 safer

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2019, 12:28 pm

66
0

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials say they hope some new measures will make a dangerous section of Interstate 77 safer to travel.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports West Virginia Parkways Authority said it would lower the speed limit from 70 to 60 by the end of April, increase patrols, and check tractor-trailers’ equipment more often.

Parkway General Manager Greg Barr made the comments Monday during a ceremony in which a bridge was dedicated to two Parkways employees who were killed in a crash last year in Mercer County.

The crash is one of several that have occurred along a stretch of Interstate 77 that goes down Flat Top Mountain into Mercer County.

Barr said officials are trying to take a comprehensive approach to making the roadway there as safe as possible.

Previous PostRichlands High School Mourning The Loss After A Student Commits Suicide
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X