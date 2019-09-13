Low Scores Present Throughout Opening Round

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – After three days of pre-tournament festivities, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier officially began Thursday, and golfers were eager to tee off on the Old White TPC.

Many golfers found success on the course whether they played in the morning or afternoon sessions. Robby Shelton holds the 18-hole lead after an opening round 62 that only saw one bogey. There is a five-way tie for second at -6, which includes defending champion Kevin Na; 97 golfers total of the 156 entered finished their first round under par.

Among the notable names: Greenbrier homeowner Bubba Watson will look to improve from his first-round 69 in Friday’s second round, while Bryson DeChambeau – the highest-ranked player in the field – is one stroke better at -2. Mason Williams of Bridgeport, who earned a spot in this year’s tournament by winning the West Virginia Amateur earlier this summer, struggled on the back nine as he shot 74 (+4).

Following Friday’s second round, the top 70 and ties will make the cut to play the third and fourth rounds this weekend.