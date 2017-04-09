Low-Cost Flights To Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale Resume Soon At Yeager Airport

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) —

If flying to a beach getaway with fares starting out at $40.40 including all taxes and fees piques your interest, then air service returning soon at Yeager Airport just might be your ticket.

Spirit Airlines will resume its seasonal air service to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starting April 29 and continuing through Sept. 6, according to a news release from the airport.

